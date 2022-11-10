VANESSA GISCLAIR

Vanessa J. Gisclair, 59, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Friday, November 11th from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, in Golden Meadow, starting at 11 am with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
Vanessa is survived by her companion of 20 years, Mark Bouffanie; son, Kurt Perez Jr.; daughter, Joboa Verdin (Charlie); grandchildren, Braden and Briana Perez, Savyn, Praislyn, Gracelyn and Isaiah Verdin; and brothers, Gerard and Jesse (Brenda) Gisclair.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Gisclair and Norma Pitre Gisclair as well as a sister and brother.
Vanessa will be missed by all who knew her.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.