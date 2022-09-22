VENIS PARKS

Venis Antoine Parks, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 8:52 pm in Lockport, LA.
Beloved husband to the late Irene Cavalier Parks. Father of Kathleen Parks Kinler (Joseph Kinler) and Greta Parks Valliant (Mike Fisher). Grandfather of Janina Kinler (Frankie Edwards), Bart Kinler, Jamsie Gault (Robbie Gault) and Lacy Jenkins (Wes Jenkins). Great grandfather of Averi Valliant, Landry Jenkins, Easton Jenkins, great grand doggy Harley Marie and a host of nieces and nephews. Son of the late Ernest Parks an Edna Folse Parks. Brother of Terry Parks (late Sylvia Parks) and Gary Parks (Glenda). Brother of the late Velma Dufrene (Elmond), Wilmer Parks (Beulah), Ethel Savoie (Eldon), Raymond Parks (Earline). Brother-in-law of the late Thomas Cavalier (Georgianna). Companion of Doris Loyacano. A native and resident of Paradis, LA. Age 96 years.
Venis (also known as “Paw”) was born in 1926 and grew up on Highway 306, the Bayou Gauche Road in Paradis. He was number 3 of 7 siblings. He worked for National Linen Service in New Orleans for 44 years and he went from routesman helper to district manager. He was one of the co-founders of the Paradis Fire Department in 1955. He was the grand marshall for the Des Allemands parade in 2020. He belonged to the THETA Golden Age Club in Gretna.
We would like to thank the Broadway Living and Elder Rehabilitation Center, Hope Healthcare Hospice and Darlene Dugas for their special care and compassion.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Paradis, LA on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 am. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Luling, LA. Visitation from 9:00 am until funeral time. After interment, everyone is invited to a celebration of his life at Paradis Fire Department, 807 Barber Rd., Paradis, LA
Falgout Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
