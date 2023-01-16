VERGIS PITRE

Vergis A. Pitre, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on January 14th, 2023 at the age of 93.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Friday, January 20th, 2023 from 10:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with procession following to her burial in Cheramie Cemetery.

Mrs. Vergis is survived by her children: Mary P. Evans, Charlotte Desormeaux, Tommy (Amy) Pitre, and Anthony (Theresa) Pitre; 7 grandchildren: Mark Evans, Jill (Nathan) Cheramie, Rusty (Amy) Desormeaux, Dustin (Megan), Aaron (Ashli), Cody, and Abby Pitre; 10 great grandchildren: Breigh (Jimmy) Ledet, Easton, Emma and Cole Desormeaux, Madison Evans, Hunter, Brooke, Julie, Madelyn and Emily Pitre; and sister-in-law: Nola Bruce.

Mrs. Pitre was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years: Cliff Pitre, parents: Oliver and Nolia Angelette; brother: Leo Angelette, 5 sisters: Olivia “Tut” Lefort, Theresa LeVasseur, Irma Dupont, Doris Begnaud, and Audrey Veazey.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

