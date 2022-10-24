VICTOR LAFONT

Victor J. Lafont, 93, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a memorial services and burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery. 

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Gisclair Lafont; daughters, Dolly McGeever (Michael) and Angela Cheramie (Jody) and Carmen Pitre; sons, Victor R. Lafont and Toby Lafont (Jenny); grandchildren, Courtney Lafont, Brooks McGeever (Katie), Lauren Myers (Bryan), Gabby Cheramie, Paxton and Reece Lafont; great grandchildren, Athena Kiger, Brody and Laurel McGeever, Beau, Bennett, Baylor and Brooks Myers.

He was preceded in death by his son, Donald “Biloxi” Lafont: parents, Remis and Vienne Theriot Lafont; brothers, Henry and Lee Lafont; paternal grandparents, John and Armonse Guidry Lafont; maternal grandparents, Leon and Eliska Boudreaux Theriot.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. 

