VILMA CHOUEST

Vilma Gait Chouest, 51, a native of Sultan Kudarat Lebak, Philippines and resident of Larose, LA. passed away peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2023 at her home.
Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Falgout Funeral Home of Cut Off, LA from 9:00AM until 12:00 Noon. A Religious Service commemorating her life will begin at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Vilma leaves to cherish her memory, her Husband, David A. Chouest; Father-in-law, Carol Chouest; Brother, Virgilio Gait; Sisters, Marilou Lucito and Aina Gait; 3 Brothers-in-law, Rizalito Lucito, Bo Chouest (Celeste), and William Chouest; Sister-in-law, Angelina Lee (Richard); Nieces, Justine Mari Lucito, Jan Rizza Lucito, Aja Mackenzie Gait, Janika Meyan Gait, Adda Rae Terrebonne, Desiree Darda, Jessica Schafer, and Jennifer Schafer; Nephews, Joachim Miguel Gait, Steve Barbaree, Jr., and Michael Chouest.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Miguel and Loreta Gait; and her Mother-in-law, Janet Guidry.
Vilma loved gardening and flowers. She loved doing crafts and traveling. Vilma was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
