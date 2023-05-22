VINCENT SASSONI

Vincent “Gypsy” Sassoni, 70, a native of Golden Meadow, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on May 19, 2023 with his loving family near his side.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, La. from 11:00am until service time. A Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm at the funeral home with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
“Gypsy” is survived by wife of 32 years Dinah Terrebonne Sassoni, his children; Jean-Paul Doucet (Alyce), Shanta Williams (Travis) and Janae Bernard (Ian), brother; Kenneth Sassoni and Linton Sassoni, Jr., sister; Gloria Sassoni, and 11 grandchildren.
“Gypsy” was preceded in death by his parents; Linton, Sr. and Wilma Naquin Sassoni, and sister; Linda Sassoni.
“Gypsy” was a veteran of the United States Army.
“Gypsy” was an avid family man, his grandchildren were his life. He was a retired boat captain for over 30 years.
In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to help with funeral expenses.
