VIRGINIA PITRE

Virginia Rita Pitre, 89, a native of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Lasseigne (Ira) and Scarlett Danos (Robert); 8 grandchildren, Monique Hodson (Ben), Lance Lasseigne (Caroline), Jared Lasseigne (Cheri), Angelle Stratton (Derek), Lea Bruce (Wallie), Bo Danos, Jon Danos (Kayla) and Bob Danos; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Nathan Anthony Truxillo and Regie Mark Truxillo; parents, Eads Pierre Pitre and Alzina Hebert Pitre; and great-grandchildren, Isabel Anne Bruce and Phoenix Claire Stratton.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her name.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
