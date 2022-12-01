VIRGINIA THAYER

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 2, 2022 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers - Bertrand for Virginia Ruth Thayer, 95, who passed away on November 28, 2022.
Reverend Carl Collins will conduct the funeral services.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Thayer, a resident of Grand Isle, was the daughter of the late Earl Raggio and the former Aurore Doucet.
She is survived by her children, Karl Dean Thayer and Chris B. Thayer; grandchildren, Charles Arabie, Brandon Arabie, Stephannie Arabie, Bryan Thayer, Karla Thayer Stewart, Jason Thayer, Lucia Thayer, and Arianna Thayer; 8 great grandchildren and one brother, Earl Raggio, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, T.J. Thayer; daughter, Claire Lynn Thayer Arabie; son, Keith Wayne Thayer; great granddaughter, Cheyenne Arabie; siblings, Mary Elizabeth Raggio Moore, and Lois Dale Raggio Rogers.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 PM on Thursday evening. Visiting hours will continue on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 9:00 AM until the time of service.
In Lieu of flowers the family would like contributions to go to Scholarships at Grand Isle Highschool &/or plant beautification in Grand Isle.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Thayer family at: www.delhommefuneralhome.com
Virginia Ruth Thayer and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA.
