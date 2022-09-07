VOLSE HEBERT

Volse Joseph Hebert, 92, a native of Galliano, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on September 5, 2022 with his loving family near his side.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Christian Family Center from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Religious service will be at 11:00 a.m. at church with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Volse is survived by his children, Murray (Anita) Hebert, Johnny (Margie) Hebert, Kelly (Ashley) Hebert and Mark Hebert; 24 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren; and sister Myrtle H. Griffin.
Volse was preceded in death by his wife, Marlyne Boquet Hebert; parents, Onezime and Normandy Kief Hebert; sons, William Hebert, Sr. Jody Hebert and Kevin Hebert; grandson, Murray P. Hebert, Jr.; granddaughters, Margaret Mayberry, Sandra Hebert and Jill Hebert; brothers, Calvin Hebert, Hoover Hebert; and sisters, Janet Dantin and Della Cheramie.
Volse loved Boucherie’s and cooking for family get togethers.
