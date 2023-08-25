WADE BOURG, SR.

Wade “Black Bird” Bourg, Sr., 65, a native of Galliano and resident of Larose, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, on Saturday, August 26th from 9:30 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery. 

Wade is survived by his wife of 46 years, Helen Dufrene Bourg; children, Dusty B. Allemand (Kern) and Wade Bourg Jr. (Lisa); grandchildren, Ashley, Destiny and Wade III; great grandchildren, Logan, Landon and Henley; father, Calvin Bourg and brothers, Jody Bourg (Tammy) and Timmy Bourg (Michele).

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Barrios Bourg and in-law, Harris and Margaret Dufrene.

Wade was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a 3rd and 4th Degree Knight of Columbus member Council 8898.

Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bourg family.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments