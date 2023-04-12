WADE RODRIGUEZ, JR.

Wade A. Rodriguez, Jr., 41, a native of Galliano, La. and resident of Golden Meadow, La. passed away on Monday, April, 10, 2023, with his loving family near his side.
Visitation will be April 15, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with burial in the Church Cemetery.
Wade is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lana B. Rodriguez; parents, Wade, Sr. and Anita K. Rodriguez; son, Murphy J. Rodriguez; brothers, Brent (Andrea) Rodriguez, and Brad (Trisha) Rodriguez; grandmothers, Willa Mae C. Rodriguez and Olivia D. Kiff; godchildren, Hunter Guidry, Bethany Dufrene, and Lexton Rodriguez.
Wade was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Clarence “C. J.” Rodriguez and Vincent “Vin” Kiff.
Wade was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his family more than life itself.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.