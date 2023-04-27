WALLACE BRUCE, JR.

Wallace B. Bruce Jr, 67, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on April 26th, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the Church Cemetery.

Mr. Wallace is survived of 45 years, Mildred “Pookie” Bruce; son, Wallie (Lea) Bruce; daughter, Kelli Bruce; grandson, Kota Verdin; and granddaughter, Kazli Bruce.

Mr. Bruce was preceded in death by his granddaughter: Isabel Bruce; parents: Wallace Sr. and Veronica V. Bruce; brother: Roland Bruce; and sisters: Flo Adams, Lillian Boura, Irene Nelson, and June Guill.

He was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather; and a tug boat captain for many years.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

