WAYNE DANOS

Wayne Joseph Danos, 69, a native and resident of Cut Off, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on October 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until funeral time. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Jared Danos and wife Jamie Danos; grandchildren, Jake Danos and Hunter Crochet; brothers Willie and Dudley Danos; godchildren Tessie Toups, Julia Danos, Jaylynn Bermudez, Corey Dantin and Jess Andreson.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wilton and Joyce Autin Danos and his brother Michael P. Danos.
He was a loving father grandfather, godfather uncle and friend to many. He was a retired boat Captain. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a love for horses so much that he enjoyed fixing saddles in his spare time. He also enjoyed making unique gun holsters out of leather. He loved fishing and hunting. Everyone loved his Cajun cooking so he would cook for boucheries and events such as the Chili cookoff. He was a Mason at Bayou Fellowship Lodge 484 & member of Jerusalem Temple Shriners Club.
