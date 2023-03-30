WAYNE WERNER

Captain Wayne W. Werner, age 65, passed away at his home in Alachua, Florida on March 26, 2023.
He is a Florida Native born on August 8, 1957, in Homestead, Florida to Truman C. and Ruth Meloy Werner.
Wayne was a career fisherman from charter sport fishing in the keys to his commercial reef fishing business for red snapper and grouper in Louisiana in the Gulf. Wayne was featured in a Discovery film “Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman”.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Debra; their sons, Andrew Werner, and Nicholas Werner (Natalie); grandson, Thomas Werner. Wayne was a mentor to his nephew Marshall and will be missed by his niece Jamaica and nephew Dustin as well.
Wayne is preceded in death by his sister Carla Boyle.
A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Westarea.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
