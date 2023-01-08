WESLEY CHERAMIE

Wesley J. Cheramie, 75, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, La passed away on January 1, 2023 with his loving family near his side.
Visitation will be Thursday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano, La. on January 12, 2023 from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00am at Church with cremation to follow.
Wesley is survived by his daughter, Candice Cheramie (Al John Anselmi); grandchildren, Tallie Anselmi, and Dallas McWilliams.]
Wesley was preceded in death by his infant son; Randy Cheramie, parents; Hector and Alma Bouffanie Cheramie, sisters; Evelyn Kuryrkendall, and Patsy Cheramie.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
