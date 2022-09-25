WILBERT VEDROS

Wilbert Joseph Vedros, 85, a native and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on September 22, 2022.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial in the church cemetery.
Wilbert is survived by his son, Marty (Jennifer) Vedros; daughter, Patty Musgrave; sister, Mercedes V. Naquin; grandchildren, Derek Vedros, Westley Musgrave, Ronni Berry, Chase Pennington, Kaelyn Musgrave, Blake Vedros and Jacob Vedros; great-grandchildren, Alex Vedros, Max Vedros, Emmalynn Berry and Reese Berry; and 1 on the way.
Wilbert was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joyce Vedros; parents, Alex and Bernice Gautreaux Vedros; 2 infant daughters; brother, Melvin Vedros; and son-in-law, Ralph Musgrave.
Wilbert loved to fish and cook, he was a member of the K of C Council #8898 and a Parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
