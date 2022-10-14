WILMA DUET

Wilma “Mama” Duet, 73, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on Monday, October 10th, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, October 17th, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Memorial Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilma is survived by her son, Tyrone Duet Jr.; and brothers, Timothy “Tim” (Jackie) Guidry and Wilfred (Freda) Guidry.
Mrs. Duet was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Tyrone “Toe Toe” Duet, Sr.; parents, Sylvest and Violet Guidry; and brother, Wilman (Glinda) Guidry.
Wilma was loving mother, a caring and simple woman who took care of many children over the years. She loved that she touched so many lives, and was thrilled when those children she cared for coming back to see her. She loved unconditionally, never expected anything in return, and was grateful for everything.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
