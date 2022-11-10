WILSON BOURGEOIS, JR.

Wilson Philip Bourgeois Jr., 64 a native of Grand Isle and resident of Galliano, passed away on October 26, 2022.
Private services will be held.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Ledet Bourgeois; sister, Sylvia Bourgeois Cook.
Thank you to the family and friends who helped along the way, Wanda Breaux, Jessica Lynn Delaune, Troy Orgeron, Cedric Anselmi, Sarah Hayes and Rechelle Rogers. A special thanks to Blake Esponge and all of the friends on the island, that stepped up and helped the family at their time of need, when they needed it the most.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Barry Bourgeois, Rickey Labauve, and Woodrow Labauve; parents, Wilson Philip Bourgeois, Sr. and Dolly Terrebonne Bourgeois.
In his spare time he loved to fish.
Landry’s Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
