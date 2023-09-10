WILSON LEFORT

Wilson J. Lefort, 76 A native and resident of Larose, La. passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose, La. from 9:00am until service times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

 Wilson is survived by his caregivers; Mary Agoff, Kevin and Joey Anselmi, nieces; Charlotte Guidry, Felicia Savoie, Tonya Borne, Kathy Lefort, Kassie Lefort Heather Delgrandile, Arri Darjean and Tina Reagan, nephews; Adolph “T-Joe” Lefort, Jr., Bobby Lefort and Joshua Howeth, sister; Gloria Lefort.

Wilson was preceded in death by his parents; Gaston Lefort and Vigelia Bourg Lefort, brothers; Adolphe, Sr. “Big Joe”, Gary, Roland, and Nolan Lefort, sister Willa Mae Lefort, nephews; Drake Bourg and Gerald Lefort.

Samart-Mothe is honored to handle the arrangements for the Lefort family.

