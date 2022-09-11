WILTON CALLAIS

Wilton J. “Peanut” Callais, 75, a native Golden Meadow and resident of Thibodaux passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 14th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Wilton is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marie Callais; daughter, Evelina (Phillip) Bourgeois; grandchildren, Katina (David) Day, Anthony Richardel and Allison (Gabriel) DeBoer; great-grandchildren, Dylan Day and Marie Day; sister, Patty Bruce.
Wilton was preceded in death by his son, Ross A. Callais; parents, Richard and Anacia Callais; brothers, Viness Callais, Hudson Callais and Richard “Peanut” Callais; sisters, Thelma Callais, Irma Lee and Rose May Serigny.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
