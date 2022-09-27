Zelda Mae Hotard Callais, 74, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:33 p.m. Zelda was a native Houma, LA and residents of Lockport and Golden Meadow, LA.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a graveside memorial service at Holy Savior Church Cemetery at 612 Main St. in Lockport, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Zelda is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Zelda is preceded in passing by her husband, Harold J. Callais; parents, Adam and Cecile LeBoeuf Hotard; infant sister, Ruth Ann Hotard and sister, Lillian Hotard Detiveaux.
Zelda enjoyed going to bingo, crocheting blankets and table runners, and going to the casino with her family and friends. In her “younger years”, Zelda worked at Earl Williams Clothing Store assisting with their accounting.
Zelda will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff and many workers of Journey Hospice; most especially Monique, Colette, Shawanda, and Deacon Jimmy Brunet for all the love and care given to Zelda and family in their time of need.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Zelda Callais.
