When it comes to selling your home, there are a lot of important things you need to get done. While you're worrying about finding the right real estate agent, staging your home for photos, and improving its curb appeal, it's easy for some other important details to fall through the cracks.
Forgetting to do the little things can sometimes cost you big money. Don't fall into this trap! Here are seven of the most common things that home sellers forget to do.
- Google Your Address
Since most home buyers start their journey by searching online, it makes sense for you to do some research on your home.
Start by doing a Google search of your address. Check out the street view on Google Maps. Also, take a look to see what the major home sites are using for your property's estimated value. If it seems off, check to make sure all of the information (like the number of bedrooms and bathrooms) is correct. Reach out to the sites to make corrections if needed.
- Clean the Inside of Everything
When potential buyers come to look at your home, there's a good chance they'll open doors and look inside things. Make sure you're ready by thoroughly cleaning the inside of all appliances, drawers, and closets. If you have a garage or a basement, make sure these are clean and organized as well.
- Double-Check the Little Details
First impressions are important, so make sure you pay attention to the little details. Check to make sure everything is dusted, light bulbs aren't burned out, and the doorbell works. Failing to do these things might make buyers wonder what else in the house has been neglected.
- Get a Pre-Listing Inspection
Having your home inspected before you put it on the market will help you find and fix problems ahead of time. This lessens the chance that a buyer will have second thoughts when they get their own pre-closing inspection. It also helps ensure you're not blindsided by any unpleasant surprises that could seriously impact your selling price.
- Make a List of Problems With Your Home
Before selling your home, you'll most likely have to complete a statement disclosing all of the things that are wrong with it. You're expected to include all past issues like a roof leak, basement flood, or small kitchen fire, even if the damage has been repaired.
If you've lived in the house for a while, it might take some effort to remember everything. Make things easier by keeping a running list as things come to mind.
- Ask About Your Agent's Marketing Plan
We live in a digital world, and social media marketing can play a huge role in selling your home quickly. Before you sign a contract with a real estate agent, ask about their marketing plan. Social media exposure is a great bonus to look out for.
- Clarify Which Items You're Taking With You
Don't make the mistake of getting into a disagreement with a buyer because he or she fell in love with something that you didn't intend to leave in the house. If there are items in the home, like a light fixture or mirror, that you plan to take with you when you move, make sure you let your agent know this ahead of time.
There is a lot to remember when it comes to selling a home. Working with an experienced real estate agent will ensure you don't miss any important steps.
