As a proud grandparent of a CLHS student, I went to the school’s recent pep rally and bonfire.

It was a very good feeling to see everyone having so much fun! 

They played some fun games: grab the football; fill the bucket with water; and 25 to 30 students and 25-30 teachers paired up to do a dance skit.

It was all so hilarious and good to see so many people enjoying themselves and laughing out loud.

After all the hard times everyone has had with Covid and Hurricane Ida, it was so good to see happiness and enjoyment.

It did my heart good to see so many happy people.

Our children deserve some good, wholesome fun.

Susan Ockman

Lockport

