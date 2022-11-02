Dear friends of Lafourche …
As a proud grandparent of a CLHS student, I went to the school’s recent pep rally and bonfire.
It was a very good feeling to see everyone having so much fun!
They played some fun games: grab the football; fill the bucket with water; and 25 to 30 students and 25-30 teachers paired up to do a dance skit.
It was all so hilarious and good to see so many people enjoying themselves and laughing out loud.
After all the hard times everyone has had with Covid and Hurricane Ida, it was so good to see happiness and enjoyment.
It did my heart good to see so many happy people.
Our children deserve some good, wholesome fun.
Susan Ockman
Lockport
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.