The cheerleaders of South Lafourche High School recently organized a successful cheer camp, drawing an impressive crowd of parents and families who filled the bleachers to watch the 3:00 showcase. These young participants will perform at the upcoming home football game scheduled for October 6th.
Latest News
- Nicholls Prepares to Commemorate their 60th Anniversary of Integration
- WILSON LEFORT
- THS Announces Homecoming Court
- Photo Gallery: SLHS vs THS
- Cheramie Farms Invites Community to Upcoming Craft Show
- Lafourche Parish Arrest Report: September 9, 2023
- TCU hammers Colonels in non-conference contest
- Tigers, Cardinals roll in local Week 2 action; Tarpons, Trojans fall
Lafourche Gazette Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.