SL Cheer Camp

The cheerleaders of South Lafourche High School recently organized a successful cheer camp, drawing an impressive crowd of parents and families who filled the bleachers to watch the 3:00 showcase. These young participants will perform at the upcoming home football game scheduled for October 6th.

Cheer Coach Katie Alairo addresses the large crowd.
Best Friends and future Tarpons, Riley Mayberry and Catherine Santiny pose after their day at cheer camp.
Lowyn Fullilove smiles for a photograph captured by her grandmother, Kathy Ougel.
Future cheerleaders and sisters Emoree and Hayzlee Travis, show their excitement from their day.

