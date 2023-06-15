Air it Out.jpg

Friday Night Lights are coming back to John L. Guidry Stadium.

The Riddell Air-It-Out Competition, the Nike Quarterback Challenge and QB Dead-Eye Contest are all coming back to the Manning Passing which is annually held on the campus of Nicholls State University.

The competition will be held on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. and it will showcase the best college quarterbacks in the country showcasing their arms and skills. Those in attendance will also see New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning, as well as former NFL signal callers and his sons, Eli and Peyton Manning.

Cost for tickets is $15 for all those older than age 5. Children under 5 get in free and don't need a ticket.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

