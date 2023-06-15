Friday Night Lights are coming back to John L. Guidry Stadium.
The Riddell Air-It-Out Competition, the Nike Quarterback Challenge and QB Dead-Eye Contest are all coming back to the Manning Passing which is annually held on the campus of Nicholls State University.
The competition will be held on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. and it will showcase the best college quarterbacks in the country showcasing their arms and skills. Those in attendance will also see New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning, as well as former NFL signal callers and his sons, Eli and Peyton Manning.
Cost for tickets is $15 for all those older than age 5. Children under 5 get in free and don't need a ticket.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.