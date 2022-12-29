It's always football season in Louisiana!
And Thibodaux's largest flag football league is looking for kids to participate in their league for the upcoming 2023 season.
America's Flag Football League is holding sign-ups for the 2023 season, which will begin in mid-March.
To sign up your child, visit www.americasflagfootball.com. Registration lasts until February 7.
"America's Flag Football League is a family first company," said Michael Serigny, with the local league. "We want it to be just as fun watching as it is playing. So come set up your chairs, kick back and enjoy a fun, music-filled sporting event for the whole family."
Serigny said there are age groups for kids of all ages in the league. There is a kindergarten division, then also 1st/2nd grade, 3rd/4th grade, 5th/6th grade, 7th/8th grade and also high school ages.
The season will start on March 13 and will run through May 12. Games will be at Thibodaux Regional's Wellness Center and also at Central Lafourche High School. At the end of the season, there will be a postseason tournament.
Serigny said the league takes pride in its coaches, adding that the kids who play enjoy themselves, stay active, learn the game of football and get a grasp on the fundemantals of the sport.
"Our trained coaches make learning the great sport of football fun and exciting for every level of play," he said.
Serigny said the league is trying to grow and he'd like to personally invite people in South Lafourche to either make teams and/or to sign up their children to play.
