Nicholls State University hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new, covered practice facility for athletics today – a facility made possible by the State, the Manning family and Shaw Sports Turf.
The ribbon cutting coincided with the Manning Passing Academy, which is in Thibodaux this week. At the ceremony, Nicholls President Jay Clune, PhD, presented a Nicholls' honorary doctorate to Archie Manning, the highest degree Nicholls can bestow.
“Nicholls long-standing partnership with my family just means everything. It’s been such a wonderful relationship. There’s so much hospitality, and the way they’ve helped us with the Manning Passing Academy makes the university a great partner” said Archie Manning.
“Archie Manning has had a profound impact on all of us here in south Louisiana,” said Jay Clune, Nicholls President. “He, his family, and the Manning Passing Academy have helped put Nicholls and Thibodaux on the national stage, and it is for this impact that we are honored to present him with the honorary doctorate.”
The new facility will be a game-changer for Nicholls. It is set to be completed in the fall with construction picking back up at the end of the summer to complete the football field. The multipart space will serve as an area for all of Nicholls' sports during inclement weather events. It will also be able to be a location to host future sports camps.
The Manning Passing Academy takes place at Nicholls each year. This year, it runs through Sunday. The camp attracts 1,200 high school quarterbacks and receivers from across the U.S. as well as around the world.
Over the next 6 years, the MPA is set to bring in more than $15M to the local economy.
