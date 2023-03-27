Beating a team as good as Assumption is hard enough.
When struggling to throw strikes? It's mission impossible.
The Mustangs pounced South Lafourche 11-0 in a 5-inning run-rule on Monday in a game that was scheduled for Tuesday, but was moved to Monday.
The Mustangs scored 2 in the 1st, then 9 in the 2nd to blow the game open. The Tarpons helped their opponents, issuing 11 free passes: 7 walks and 4 hit batters.
Evan Rousseau was solid at the plate for Assumption, going 2-of-2 with 2 RBI. Reece Turner also went 2-of-3 with 3 RBI.
The early-inning offense was plenty for Mustangs pitcher Owen Simoneaux, who was dominant. The pitcher tossed a complete game shutout, working 5 innings and allowing just 2 hits. Luke Sanamo did the only damage for the Tarpons, recording both hits.
The Tarpons are now 9-9 on the season. The Mustangs are 16-5.
The Tarpons will next play Wednesday against H.L. Bourgeois.
