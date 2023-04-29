It wasn't the result that Thibodaux High wanted.
But the Tigers faced one of the best teams in Louisiana and left it all out on the field, competing hard until the final pitch against the state powers in the other dugout.
Barbe beat Thibodaux 5-0 on Saturday, stepping the Best of 3 series in 2-straight games to punch a ticket to the Division I Non-Select Quarterfinals.
Bucs pitcher JC Vanek was a dominant force in the game, working into the 7th inning on the mound, then also going 2-of-4 with a pair of towering home runs.
No. 2 Barbe will now face No. 7 Neville in the quarterfinals. Neville got a 1-0 win over Haughton in the decisive Game 3 of their second round series.
For Thibodaux, it was Barbe's dominant pitching that kept the Tigers from pushing forward.
In Game 1, Diego Corrales was masterful on the mound, but in Game 2, Vanek was even better, changing speeds and locating to keep the Tigers' hitters off balance.
Thibodaux didn't get a hit until the 4th inning and offensive rallies were hard to come by.
Barbe got early runs on a Vanek home run in the top of the 1st, putting the Bucs up for good.
Thibodaux gave the ball to Ean Rodrigue and he settled down from the rough early inning and pitched well, getting into the late innings with Thibodaux having a chance.
Thibodaux coach Shane Trosclair said before the game that he wanted the ball in Rodrigue's hands in the series deciding game.
"He's a senior. He's a big-time performer. He's a guy who isn't going to be afraid of that moment," Trosclair said. "We wanted the ball in his hands with the series on the line and after Game 1 didn't go our way, that was Game 2 for us."
But on the other end, Vanek just never let up, weaving through the Tigers' lineup without issues.
Thibodaux threatened in the bottom of the 7th inning down 5-0. The Tigers loaded the bases with 1 out, chasing Vanek out of the game in favor of Grant Trahan.
In relief, Trahan worked a series-ending double play on the middle infield to finish the series and end the Tigers' season.
Trosclair said before Game 2 that his team was playing to win, but he added that no matter the result of the series, he was proud of his team.
"So proud of them. And they're having so much fun," Trosclair said. "This was a special group and it's a group that really did a lot to ignite the Thibodaux baseball community and make our area proud."
