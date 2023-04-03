It's no secret: to make the playoffs, South Lafourche has to get hot and they have to get hot right now.
With 5 games this week, the Tarpons started off on the right foot.
The Tarpons beat Riverdale 8-0 on Monday night, jump-starting their busy week with a dominant win.
Pitcher Mason Bousegard was lights out in the win, pitching a complete game shutout, allowing just 2 hits in his 7 innings.
The Tarpons are now 12-10 on the season. Riverdale dropped to 9-10 in the defeat.
Monday's game was dominated by the pitchers early.
Bousegard was dominant throughout, but Riverdale starter Blake Gaynor was every bit his equal early on.
Gaynor was throwing sweeping curveballs and keeping Tarpon hitters off balance and out of rhythm.
The game was a scoreless tie heading into the bottom of the 4th.
But then Gayor's fortunes turned.
The Tarpons plated 3 in the 4th to grab control, getting quality at-bats, but also taking advantage of some Rebels' mistakes.
Jack Ledet got the rally started with a base hit. Hayden Callais was then hit by a pitch. With one out, Eduardo Galicia bunted the runners over to 2nd and 3rd, then Kamden Bourg was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, South Lafourche finally broke the ice when Bousegard worked a bases loaded walk to put the Tarpons up a run.
The Tarpons then plated 2 more to go up 3-0 on a 2-run wild pitch, which was aided by some poor Riverdale defense.
With the lead, Bousegard never looked back, dominating the middle and late innings to keep the Tarpons in front for good.
South Lafourche scratched 2 more runs across in the 5th to go up 5-0, then added 3 more to send the game to its final margin.
Jacob Pierce had an RBI base hit in the 6th inning rally and Jacob Curole had a RBI sacrifice fly.
Pierce, Curole, Ledet, Bourg and Bousegard had 1 hit each to make up South Lafourche's 5 hits in the game.
With the win, the Tarpons head into Tuesday's game with Houma Christian with some momentum.
South Lafourche sits at No. 31 in the Division I non-select power ratings. They have to get to No. 24 to make it in. The Tarpons likely need to get to the 18-19 win mark to earn a spot into the playoffs.
The Tarpons have 8 games remaining in the season.
