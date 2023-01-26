With a young team, H.L. Bourgeois boys' basketball coach Andrew Caillouet had a clear message last week.
"Let's just keep working hard, keep getting better and finish the year strong and build some momentum," he said.
His team got the message and is listening.
The Braves beat Central Lafourche 47-38 on Wednesday in a district game played 24 hours later than it was supposed to be because of Tuesday's weather.
The Braves were in control throughout Wednesday's game, using smothering defense to keep the Trojans out of rhythm.
They led 10-7 after a quarter, then 23-16 at halftime.
In the second half, the Trojans fought to battle back, but every run they made was met by another flurry from Chris Coleman and the Braves who earned their 4th-straight victory in Wednesday night's game. Evan Griffin had 12 points for the Trojans, while Jayden Battles added 8.
The loss was a costly one for the Trojans.
Central Lafourche entered the day 12-10 and No. 34 in the Division I power ratings. They now will likely be even lower, making the quest to try and burst into the Top 28 unlikely.
The Braves, too, are well outside of the Top 28, and Caillouet conceded that postseason may be a long shot, but added that his team is playing to build momentum for the summer and next season, knowing so many players will be returning.
---
TROJANS GIRLS' SCORE 'SLOPPY' WIN
The Central Lafourche girls' basketball team snapped their 4-game losing streak and got a key win on the road over the Lady Braves.
The Trojans won 48-42 on Wednesday, getting a much-needed win to build momentum.
Central Lafourche entered the game No. 27 in the Division I non-select power rankings. 28 teams make the playoffs.
The Trojans need to play their best basketball coming down the stretch to clinch their spot into the field.
It wasn't always easy on Wednesday. The Trojans struggled at times with the aggressiveness of the Braves, but Central stayed on top in the second half, thanks to a run.
Coach Tora Danos said it wasn't aesthetically pleasing, but she and her team will take it.
"It wasn't pretty," she said. "But a win is a win,"
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.