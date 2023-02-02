The LCO girls’ basketball team accomplished their season-long goal, repeating as parish champions.
But to get there, they had to endure an epic, 15-round fight from their biggest rival in one of the best middle school basketball games in a long, long time in our area.
LCO beat Golden Meadow 21-20 in a thriller — a back and forth game that saw multiple momentum swings and lead changes in the final quarter.
Golden Meadow led 20-19 with 30 seconds to play, but Leightyn Fullilove got the ball in the left corner and made the biggest shot of her career — cooly sinking an 19-footer to put the Bulldogs up for good.
The shot sent the crowd of around 1,000 in The Tank into a frenzy and it proved the difference. The Lions had chances late, but couldn’t convert, clinching the title for LCO. Had Golden Meadow won the game, it would have been a 3-way tie for the Parish Championship between Golden Meadow, LCO and Lockport.
“All 20 of these young ladies deserve every bit of praise for this win,” LCO coach Randee McDonald Shields told the Gazette after the win. “They knew what was on the line and battled it out for the win. This parish championship means so much to all of us.”
It meant a ton to the girls on the other side, too, who put forth one hell of an effort to try and take it away from the Bulldogs.
LCO started with a flurry, roaring to an 8-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter, using pressure defense and timely offense to surge to the lead.
But Golden Meadow chipped away. Drawing fouls and putting LCO in foul trouble, the Lions calmly got back into the game, cutting LCO’s lead to just 12-10 at halftime.
Lions standout Kayden Dardar was special on Thursday, penetrating and getting to the rim and either scoring or drawing fouls. Dardar also showed herself to be a creative passer at times, setting up Kami Pitre, Adelyn Lefort and others to help spark Golden Meadow’s offense.
The game headed to the 4th tied 14-all and the final quarter had a little bit of everything with Golden Meadow taking a lead, despite Dardar playing through an ankle/knee injury which forced her out of the game twice, while leaving her visibly in pain.
But in the end, LCO had just enough championship grit.
Alexa Rogers made a big 3-pointer, Kourtney Duet, Bailey Ledet and Caroline Hymel played sound interior defense and then Fullilove made the dagger, taking advantage of playing time she was granted after 2 LCO starters fouled out of the game. Duet led LCO with 6 points, as well with Hymel pitching in 5.
Golden Meadow had multiple possessions late down 1 to try and take it back, but LCO stood firm, clinching the win. Golden Meadow’s last effort came with 2.6 seconds on the clock. An inbounds pass near mid-court never netted a shot, starting a huge celebration for the Bulldogs, while sending several Lions to tears.
“We set a goal at the start of the season to be back-to-back parish champs and we reached it together as a team,” Shields said.
BULLDOGS CLINCH PARISH RUNNERS-UP WITH BOYS’ WIN
In the boys’ game, Golden Meadow had determination, grit, effort and intensity.
But they didn’t have Beau Georges and that was the difference in a Bulldogs’ win.
LCO beat Golden Meadow 42-35 on Thursday in a hard-fought, competitive game between parish rivals. Golden Meadow led early, but LCO settled in, getting the ball inside to Beau Georges early and often. The 8th graders scored a game-high 22 points and was dominant.
With the win, LCO clinches parish runners-up. Raceland won the Boys’ Parish Championship with an undefeated season.
“That’s a credit to the him. He works so hard,” LCO boys’ basketball coach Keagan Polkey said after the game. “We’re proud of these guys. 19 and 7. We’ll take that every year. These kids were amazing to be around and we’re proud of them for what they did.”
Golden Meadow started strong with Nathan Billiot and Ryan Greene attacking and causing problems for LCO.
But the Bulldogs settled down, scoring both inside and out in the 2nd and 3rd quarters to take control and balloon out to a double-digit lead. Cullen St. Amant scored 12 points in the win, and Carter and Kobie Cantrelle were big playmakers for an LCO team, which also got big contributions from Terry Bourda and Carter Callais.
Golden Meadow started bringing pressure in the final minutes and got the game back to single digits, but they never got close enough to threaten the win, clinching the win for the Bulldogs.
