The LCO football team has been on a roll lately, winning an outright parish championship in 2021, then earning a share of the title in 2022.
With a huge crop of extremely talented 8th graders now off to South Lafourche, many are wondering if the Bulldogs have high hopes again this fall.
The answer is simple: yes, absolutely they do.
LCO recently had try-outs and selected their 2023 team — a group that will be attempting to compete for another parish championship this fall.
Coach Keagan Polkey conceded that there’s a lot of new faces in the lineup this season, but added that the Bulldogs are hungry, poised and ready to make their mark.
“We’re excited to get going,” Polkey said. “The energy at tryouts was good and the kids are excited. As coaches, we told ourselves that we have to stop comparing this group to last year’s group. We have to let them make their own mark. But the kids are working hard and we can’t wait for the season to get here.”
The one thing that stands out about LCO football’s ascent in recent years is the interest in the program. The Bulldogs have numbers — roughly 60 kids were kept in the program after tryouts. That number is larger than some high school football programs have in Louisiana, and is a massive roster for a middle school program.
Polkey said he loves the interest and thinks it’s a great thing for LCO, but said the hardest thing about that is that because they have so many kids, they had to make cuts after tryouts — something that he said is the hardest thing in the world for a coach to do.
But the coach also said he’s proud of every single kid who tried out for the program.
Another thing that stands out about the Bulldogs in recent years is their size. Last fall, LCO had a massive offensive and defensive line. Two players off those lines are currently projected to have a chance to see playing time at South Lafourche as freshmen.
A lot of those players up front are now off to high school, but Polkey said there is a new group ready to emerge. He said this year’s team might even be bigger than last year’s team — and maybe even a little faster, too.
“We actually still have a lot of size,” he said. “And to be honest, we might be a little quicker and a little faster than we were last year, too. Some of those kids don’t have a lot of experience. But we’re excited to see how they compete in practices and how we get ready for the season.”
Polkey said the Bulldogs will have a lot of competition in fall camp with a lot of starting positions up for grabs.
But the team also has the luxury of time on its side.
LCO will have 7 weeks of practices before opening up the 2023 season. Polkey said that amount of time is an eternity and he expects his football team to get so much better between now and the start of the year.
The Bulldogs also will be smart to make sure that the kids stay motivated and engaged and don’t burn out with that much time in the heat without a game.
“We’re going to work hard, but we’re going to be smart about it,” Polkey said. “We aren’t going to burn them out. We’re going to make sure that we’re not doing too much and that we’re taking advantage of the time that we have the best that we can.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.