The games start counting in the standings officially next week.
But on Wednesday night, two old rivals together and enjoyed a little friendly fire to get themselves ready for the upcoming year ahead.
LCO faced off with Golden Meadow in their annual preseason scrimmage on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium – a chance for both teams to get some work with the season near.
The teams played 2 live quarters with their starters and then afforded their reserves an opportunity to get some work in a controlled portion that took place after the live quarter.
LCO got the ball first and went on a long touchdown trek, scoring just at the end of the opening quarter to go up 8-0.
The Bulldogs ended up taking the 2 quarters 24-0, using dominant defense to power to the advantage.
LCO's defensive front pressured Golden Meadow's offense and disrupted the timing, not allowing Golden Meadow to stay ahead of the chains.
The Dawgs also got an interception in the quarter, which set up a short field and a touchdown just before the end of the period.
In the controlled portion of the scrimmage, Golden Meadow's second offense had success, finding the end zone and then driving for a second time before running out of plays.
LCO, too, had success with their reserves, scoring a handful of touchdowns to carry some momentum into the season, which begins next week.
