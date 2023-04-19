edw logo.jpg

The E.D. White softball team thinks they're playing their best heading into the final stretch run of the year.

If Wednesday afternoon is any indication, it's sure hard to argue with the team's stance.

The No. 8 Cardinals mauled No. 9 The Willow School 16-0 in the second round of the Division II Select State Playoffs, moving to the quarterfinals in a lopsided blowout.

The Cardinals scored early and often with the entire lineup getting in on the act, blasting Willow School pitching to cruise to a lead, then the comfortable win.

With the victory, E.D. White will now have a short turnaround.

The Cardinals will face No. 1 Buckeye Thursday at 4:30.

Buckeye moved into the quarterfinals after a 15-0 win over Evangel in the second round.

Buckeye is considered one of the best teams in Louisiana in any class. They own victories over some of the top teams in the state this season, including John Curtis, Sacred Heart and others.

But the Cardinals come in hot, too, owning an 11-2 record in their previous 13 games.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments