It’s only one game, yes.
There’s still a ton of season left, of course.
But for at least the first Friday night of the 2023 high school football season, the E.D. White football team made a clear and loud statement: they’re still really, really damned good.
The Cardinals crushed Vandebilt 52-14 in Friday’s season opener — a matchup of two teams that many predict will be among the best in our area.
The Cardinals dominated in every phase to improve to 1-0, impressing coach Kyle Lasseigne who said he challenged his team to lift their level of play — a challenge the kids delivered in spades.
“I thought we played well. I was really proud of the kids,” Lasseigne said. “Vandebilt is a quality football team. But Friday, it was just our night. We did a lot of things well, we executed and it was a great win for our team.”
The Cardinals did it in all 3 phases.
Offensively, E.D. White got a couple short touchdown runs from fullback Jeff Diedrich, but Vandebilt did a sold job holding up against the run throughout most of the game.
That caused the Cardinals to open it up a little bit with quarterback Jake Sternfels completing a couple touchdown passes, including a long one to Paxton Lafont.
Defensively, the Cardinals flew to the football and played traditional E.D. White defense.
In the jamboree, Lasseigne said he was not pleased with the way his team tackled, but on Friday, that was not an issue. E.D. White did an excellent job tackling Vandebilt halfback Jaylon Coleman throughout Friday’s game, keeping he and the other Terrier playmakers out of open space for the better part of the game.
The Cardinals also made plays of their own defensively, scoring two touchdowns with Matthew Escher recording a pick-6 and Luke Trotti recovering a fumble in the end zone for a score.
Lasseigne said he challenged his defense to be physical before Friday night’s game and they delivered.
“They took it up another notch,” Lasseigne said. “They answered that call.”
With the win, E.D. White will now carry momentum into their Week 2 matchup with Hannan. The Terriers will take on Central Lafourche looking to bounce back.
TARPONS IMPROVE TO 1-0 WITH ROAD WIN
The South Lafourche defense struggled last fall.
But on Friday night in the season opener against St. Edmund, the Tarpons showed a 180 degree turnaround on that side, riding that unit to a critical road win.
The Tarpons beat the Blue Jays 26-14, thanks in part to a stingy defense that was dominant throughout the game, forcing turnovers and keeping St. Edmund out of rhythm.
Tarpons coach BJ Young said the unit was ‘lights out,’ and he’s proud of the way they played to preserve the win.
“They were awesome,” Young said. “They got stops, they forced turnovers. They did all the things we needed them to do to win the game. Offensively, it wasn’t our best night. But when you’re getting stops, you give yourself a chance. And I thought those guys were great for us.”
Outside of two plays, South Lafourche’s defense pitched a shutout.
The first was a double pass trick play that turned into a first quarter touchdown for the Blue Jays, giving them an early 7-6 lead.
The second was an 89-yard touchdown run from Ke’von Johnson — one of the best players in all of Class 1A.
But the Tarpons were flawless the rest of the night, keeping the Blue Jays against the chains and even forcing several turnovers and getting stops in the red zone.
Offensively, it was a little bit of a grind for the Tarpons at times, but Young said he thinks St. Edmund deserves a lot of credit for that because he said they did things schematically to make the Tarpons uncomfortable.
Quarterback Carson Orgeron ran for a couple touchdowns and threw another to Kamden Bourg. Landin Dardar also had a touchdown run.
“We have some things to clean up on that side of the ball. I’m not satisfied with how we executed in some areas there,” Young said. “We know that we have to be better on offense in the next few weeks to do the things we want to do.”
With the win, the Tarpons take momentum into a Week 2 home showdown with Thibodaux.
TIGERS, TROJANS SHUTOUT IN WEEK 1
The opening week of the high school season was not as kind to Thibodaux and Central Lafourche — each going on the road and falling via shutout.
The Trojans fell 51-0 to John Curtis with the Patriots controlling every phase of the game on the way to a comfortable win.
Curtis got up big early and never looked back, sending the game to running time in the second half to put the game on ice.
John Curtis is annually one of the top teams in the state — if not the country. Coach Shelly Vedros said he knew going into that game that his team was going to be facing a huge challenge.
Thibodaux, too, faced a defending State Champion in Week 1, falling 23-0 to Lutcher.
The Tigers’ defense played hard throughout the game and made things difficult for the Bulldogs on Friday.
But offensively, Thibodaux just couldn’t muster enough against a Bulldogs team that won the 2022 Division II Non-Select State Championship and returns several key defensive starters off that team.
The Trojans will face Vandebilt in Week 2. Thibodaux faces South Lafourche.
