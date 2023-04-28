Brad Weimer Photography7.JPG
As the No. 2 team in Division II Select, the E.D. White baseball team has a bulls-eye on its chest in the playoffs.

But the team's first playoff test came with no drama and two lopsided, dominant wins.

The Cardinals beat Bolton, sweeping the series in a pair of blowouts.

The Cardinals won 20-0 in Game 1, then 16-0 in Game 2, punching a ticket to the next round where they will face the winner between De La Salle and St. Michael. De La Salle won Game 1 of that series.

The Cardinals did as they pleased on Friday in all phases. In Game 1, they dominated from the jump, scoring 3 in the 1st, 1 in the 2nd, 7 in the 3rd, then 9 in the 4th to roar to the win.

Matt Melancon and Jax Triche set the pace, going a combined 6-of-6 in the top 2 lineup spots for the Cardinals in the win. Brendan Gaubert went 2-of-5 with 3 RBI, and Braxton Comeaux also went 3-of-5 with 2 RBI.

The runs were plenty for Tyler Weimer, who was solid on the mound. Weimer worked a complete game shutout, pitching 5 shutout innings, allowing just 3 hits in 52 total pitches.

In Game 2, the Cardinals were the road team, so they batted first.

They left no doubt, scoring 6 runs in the top half of the 1st to roar to a huge lead.

The Cardinals led 9-0 thru 3, then got 7 in the 5th to put it on ice.

Menalcon was 2-of-3 with 2 RBI in that win. Gaubert had another 2-hit game.

Gaubert pitched 3 shutout innings in a start for the Cardinals in the win.

BARBE GOES UP 1-0 ON THIBODAUX

In Lake Charles, Barbe went up 1-0 on Thibodaux, scoring a 3-0 win in Game 1 of the Best of 3 series.

The Bucs got single runs in the 1st, 3rd and 5th to get the win with leadoff batter Donovan LaSalle scoring all 3 runs, including 2 solo home runs.

The Tigers had plenty of opportunities throughout the game, but struggled to get a clutch hit, stranding runners on base and icing the game for the Bucs.

The teams play Game 2 tomorrow at 1.

