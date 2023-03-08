E.D. White has a long weekend of tough competition ahead.
But they sure started off the week with a bang.
The Cardinals trumped Rummell 6-4 on Tuesday night in the city, scoring a huge victory over a 5A foe who is predicated to win lots of games.
The Cardinals trailed 3-1 after an inning, but then battled back to take control of the rest of the game.
Coach Matt Plitt replaced starter Hudson Simoneaux with Owen Thibodaux in the 2nd inning and Thibodaux dominated, working the final 6 innings, allowing 3 hits, 1 run and striking out 8.
E.D. White tied the game 3-all in the 3rd, then took a 5-3 lead in the 4th.
Rummel got a run in the 5th to make it 5-4, but the Cardinals added insurance in the 6th with a rin.
Matt Melancon continued his strong start offensively, going 2-of-3 with an RBI and a walk. The bottom of the Cardinals' order also shined with Dylan Robichaux, Brendan Gaubert and Braxton Comeaux all getting hits in the 7-8-9 spots in the order.
The Cardinals also took advantage of Rummel mistakes. The Raiders made 5 errors in the game.
With the win, E.D. White is now 7-2 on the season. The catapulted to No. 1 in Division II Select.
