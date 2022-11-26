E.D. White signature physicality and patient offense moved the team one win closer to the Division II State Championship.
The Cardinals beat John F. Kennedy 42-20 on Friday, pushing the team into the State Semifinals for the 3rd-straight year.
Coach Kyle Lasseigne said to still be playing is something he and his team are proud of. He said he thought the Cardinals played well Friday against an athletic, talented foe.
“You want to not just make it to Thanksgiving week as a football team, but you want to win that game and keep on moving,” Lasseigne said. “We did that, and it’s something our guys don’t take for granted. I’m proud of the way we played. Kennedy had a lot of talented, athletic guys. But we matched them and played well to move on.”
The Cardinals dominated Friday night’s game at the line of scrimmage.
E.D. White led 7-0 after 1, then 21-6 at halftime, using their option-based power offense to push the Cougars forward for chunk gains.
Lasseigne said he thought E.D. White’s physicality bothered Kennedy throughout the game. Prior to Friday night, the Cougars had not faced an offense like the Cardinals’ this season.
E.D. White got big gains from Jeffrey Diedrich, Owen Thibodaux and others with quarterback Ben Guidry making the right reads throughout the game.
Diedrich had 3 first-half touchdown runs and a huge game keeping the Cardinals ahead of the sticks.
In the second half, the Cougars made one final push getting a couple touchdowns to cut the deficit to 28-20 going to the 4th quarter.
The Cougars hit some big plays in the passing game and attacked the Cardinals’ secondary to trim the deficit. E.D. White answered the third quarter run with a touchdown of their own to keep control.
But the Cougars never got closer.
E.D. White dominated the 4th quarter schematically, physically and also mentally, pounding the Cougars into submission, sending them into the offseason.
Diedrich scored from a yard out early in the quarter to make it 35-20.
After a stop, E.D. White went back on the attack with a long touchdown drive from Peyton Amedee to end it.
In the final minutes, the game became sloppy with Kennedy being called for several personal foul penalties and fans in the stands even being ejected from the game due to fights and altercations.
Lasseigne called a timeout to let his team know that they needed to keep their composure and he said that he was proud his team did. The Cardinals were not flagged for personal fouls in the final minutes with the Cougars being flagged multiple times for various offenses.
“I pulled the guys to the side and told them, ‘We still have a game next week. We can’t afford to have anyone do anything stupid that will jeopardize that,’” Lasseigne said. “It’s unfortunate those things happened and nothing against Kennedy, but it was their first time in a while being on a stage like that, and I think they struggled to handle the emotions of being in such a big game. But I was proud of our guys. We didn’t retaliate. We didn’t get sucked into that. I was really proud of our guys for that.”
With the win, E.D. White will now move to the Semifinals where they will face a familiar foe: No. 1 St. Thomas More.
The Cardinals and Cougars are longtime football rivals with several playoff battles having been fought between the teams in recent years.
The latest chapter was last fall in the Semifinals when E.D. White got a 31-21 win over St. Thomas More in Thibodaux. The teams faced off in Lafayette in 2018 with St. Thomas More scoring a 63-7 win.
Lasseigne said the Cougars are more balanced offensively than they were last fall when they were very pass happy with now-LSU standout Walker Howard commanding the offense.
The coach said when going to the semifinals, it’s always iron versus iron and the challenge will be to play a great game.
“At this stage, everyone is good. There’s no more easy ones. We know that,” Lasseigne said. “They’re a great team in all phases. The offense, the defense, the kicking game, the coaching, We know on the road, it’s going to have to be a great effort. I went into last year’s game thinking it would be a good, close football game. I feel the same way this time. It’s going to be a good football game.”
