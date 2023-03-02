edw logo.jpg

E.D. White led 7-0 in the top of the 4th inning and looked poised to cruise to a 6th-straight win to start the year.

Yes, the Cardinals did get to 6-0. But they sure had to work for it.

E.D. White beat Ascension Catholic 17-12 on Thursday, staying unbeaten on the year while dropping their opponent to 3-3.

E.D. White scored in every inning of the game and smacked 18 hits.

But the Cardinals' big lead wasn't sustained thanks to 5 errors, 7 walks and a sloppy performance in the late innings, which allowed a talented Ascension Catholic team back into the game.

But E.D. White did swing hot bats in the win.

Every, single player in the Cardinals' lineup got hits on Thursday with 7 of the 9 recording multi-hit days.

Matthew Melancon, Matthew Escher, Jax Triche, Brendan Gaubert, Owen Thibodaux, Braxton Comeaux and Dylan Robichaux all had multi-hit games in the win.

Escher was 3-of-5 with 4 RBI.

Tyler Weimer had just 1 hit, but was 1-of-4 with 3 RBI. Melancon, Triche, Gaubert and Comeaux all had 2-RBI days, as well.

The Cardinals led 7-1 through 4, then 10-1 going to the bottom 5, but then got sloppy.

E.D. White allowed 2 runs in the 5th, 5 runs in the 6th and 4 runs in the 7th to allow Ascension Catholic to turn the game into a shootout. The Cardinals were able to hold on because they, too, stayed hot, scoring 2 in the 6th and 5 in the 7th to retain control.

Luke Falgoust started on the mound for the Cardinals and worked 5.1 innings, allowing 4 hits with 7 runs (3 earned) with 7 strikeouts.

Jake Poiencot and Owen Thibodaux slammed the door in relief.

The Cardinals allowed 12 runs, but just 3 were earned due to defensive mistakes – errors that coach Matt Plitt will want to see his team clean up throughout the season.

Friday's game was the 1st of a 3-game series between the teams.

