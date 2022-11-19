The snap got down and E.D. White kicker Ty Powell put his strong right foot on the football.
The ball slowly glided through the cold, damp air on a straight line, but not with as much oomph as Powell had hoped.
Silence was in the air.
The ball finally landed at its final destination — a 4-5-second process that felt like an eternity to those involved.
The ball sat about 2 feet beyond the middle of the uprights as officials raised their arms in the air to signal that Powell’s kick was good.
E.D. White beat Evangel 32-29 on Friday night with Powell’s short field goal as time expired being the difference.
Coach Kyle Lasseigne said he was proud of the way his team handled adversity in the win. In the final seconds, Lasseigne and his team took to the field in celebration of their spot in the Division II Select Quarterfinals for the 2nd-straight year.
“He’s a great kicker. He’s going to be kicking somewhere at the next level. But I just wish he’d have kicked that one a little farther than he did,” Lasseigne said with a laugh on Saturday. “As coaches, we often talk about handling adversity. In the regular season, we didn’t have to deal with much of that, so we weren’t sure how we’d respond. But I thought we handled it well. I was so proud of how the kids just kept competing.”
The final sequence of the game was a blur.
Evangel led 29-21 over the Cardinals, but E.D. White scored in the fourth quarter to tie it up at 29-all.
Lasseigne said quarterback Ben Guidry made the best read of the game on the 2-point play, which allowed the Cardinals to tie the score in a physical, intense game played in a cold, misting rain in Thibodaux.
In the final stages, it looked like Evangel might come out on top.
The Eagles pushed the ball deep into Cardinals’ territory with less than 2 minutes to play. But a series of penalties, including one which negated a touchdown run, and negative plays pushed Evangel all the way back to near midfield and forced them to punt the ball back to the Cardinals.
Big mistake.
As he’s done all season, E.D. White senior Matthew Melancon made Evangel pay, catching the punt and advancing it up the field into Eagles territory, setting the stage for the game-winning drive.
E.D. White ran 3-straight fullback powers and had success, pushing roughly 17 yards closer. Powell needed all 17 of those yards because he didn’t get all of his game-winning kick. It dropped just behind the upright for the win.
“By a foot — if that much,” Lasseigne said of the game-winner. “I saw a video this morning and you don’t realize just how close it was.”
With the win, E.D. White moves to the Quarterfinals where they will take on John F. Kennedy. They outlasted Hannan on Thursday night.
Lasseigne said he’s proud of the way his team competed on Friday, but added that E.D. White also has a lot to clean up to continue to advance.
The Cardinals had several fumbles on Friday and allowed some big plays defensively.
Lasseigne said that Kennedy has quality athletes and will be able to compete on Friday night.
“They have the ability to do a lot of the same things that Evangel had success doing on us,” Lasseigne said. “The thing is — as it often is for us — how will they handle facing an offense like ours? They’ve not seen this style of offense, so we’re not sure how they will line up against it or how they will handle how we play. But we know it’s going to be a challenge and a good football game. When No. 4 lines up against No. 5 in the state at this time of the year, that’s what you’re going to get.”
TERRIERS FALL IN NEW ORLEANS
Prior to Friday’s game with De La Salle, Vandebilt coach Tommy Minton said his team needed to play its best game of the season up front to corral the Cavaliers’ power run game.
But unfortunately for the Terriers, the sheer size and strength of their opponent was too much to overcome.
De La Salle dominated Vandebilt 53-7 on Friday, staying unbeaten and punching a ticket into the Quarterfinals.
The Terriers struggled defensively and couldn’t muster much offense, falling flat to end their season.
With the win, De La Salle will now face Lafayette Christian on Friday in a matchup of two historic state powers.
