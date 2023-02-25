The E.D. White baseball team made a statement this weekend, posting a 3-game sweep of a team that regularly makes deep runs in the state playoffs.
The Cardinals took all 3 from Lafayette Christian this weekend, beating Lafayette Christian 7-1 in game 1, then winning a pair of Saturday nail biters, scoring 5-3, then 2-1 wins.
With the wins, E.D. White is now 4-0 on the season, staking their claim as one of the top teams in the area.
Pitching was a huge advantage for the Cardinals in the weekend sweep.
In the opening game of the series, Tyler Weimer was dominant, pitching 7 innings, allowing just 3 hits and 1 run (unearned). Weimer struck out 10 and had just 2 walks.
That performance was enough for the Cardinals to cruise with multi-hit games from Matthew Melancon, Weimer and Luke Falgoust.
After the comfortable Game 1 series win, the Cardinals had to work through a stiff challenge to finish the sweep.
In Game 2, E.D. White won 5-3. The Cardinals led 4-0, but held on after Lafayette Christian had a 3-run 6th to draw close.
Matthew Escher had a 2-RBI game for the Cardinals in the win and Brennan Gaubert worked 6 innings on the mound, allowing 3 runs and striking out 9. Owen Thibodaux earned the save with a clean 7th inning.
In the finale, the Cardinals needed extra innings. The teams played 7 innings in a 1-all tie. In the 8th, the Cardinals delivered the decisive blow with Weimer delivering a walk-off base hit to secure the series sweep.
