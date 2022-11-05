Facing a district rival in a showdown matchup between 2 of the best teams in the state, E.D. White had a plan: line up and punch St. James in the mouth — early and often.
That, they did, overwhelming the Wildcats with a level of physicality that controlled the entire flow of the game.
The Cardinals beat St. James 49-26 on Friday, dominating at the line of scrimmage throughout the game on the way to a dominant win.
E.D. White finishes the regular season 9-1. With the win, they earned a first-round bye in the Division II Select Playoffs.
Coach Kyle Lasseigne said he was proud of his team’s performance in the win.
“It was a great night to be a Cardinal,” Lasseigne said. “It was Senior Night — the last home regular season game for our more than 30 seniors. Our kids played hard, played well and we challenged them to by physical. We think that physicality is such an important part of our sport. We challenged them to be physical and I think that was the deciding factor in the game for us.”
E.D. White gutted St. James with its power running game, staying ahead of the chains with consistent big gains.
The Cardinals led 14-6 after the first quarter with 2 touchdown runs from quarterback Ben Guidry. The Wildcats got a long touchdown reception from LSU commitment Khai Prean for their only score.
In the 2nd quarter, it was much of the same with the Cardinals controlling the line.
Dylan Washington scored to make it 21-6, then Jeff Diedrich added another to make it 28-6 late in the second quarter. Before half, St. James added points on a long touchdown run to make it 28-12 at halftime.
Giving up long plays defensively is something Lasseigne said his team needs to fix.
“We simply have to clean that up. We have to make the opponent go the length of the field,” Lasseigne said. “Some of that had to do with St. James having some really amazing athletes back there. But we can’t let those things happen. We have to do better and eliminate that in the playoffs.”
In the second half, E.D. White did much of the same as they did in the first. The Cardinals put the game away in the 3rd quarter with another touchdown run from both Guidry and Diedrich to make it 42-12.
In the fourth quarter, St. James got a few more explosive plays, but never challenged the victory.
Guidry added the icing on the cake with a late touchdown run — his 4th on the game.
E.D. White will be the only Lafourche Parish team in the LHSAA Football Playoffs this fall, and they’ll earn an opening-round bye.
The Cardinals unofficially are ranked No. 4, per updated projections.
Lasseigne said the team will practice Monday-Wednesday next week, then will take a long weekend to rest and recover from some nagging injuries. Lasseigne said the team should be as healthy as they’ve been in weeks when they take the field two Fridays from now in playoff action.
TERRIERS ROLL PAST SOUTH LAFOURCHE
Vandebilt will join E.D. White in the Division II Select Playoffs and they earned their spot in the field with a dominant win over South Lafourche.
The Terriers beat the Tarpons 49-26 on Friday, improving to 4-6 on the season in the win, while ending the Tarpons’ season with a 4-6 record.
Terriers standout Jaylon Coleman had a huge day in victory for Vandebilt, rushing for well more than 200 yards and multiple scores to earn the team’s win.
“He’s a special player,” Vandebilt coach Tommy Minton said. “He plants his feet into the ground and just gets up the field. As a defense, you just don’t have any time to react. He’s a great talent and a terrific kid.”
Friday night’s game got away from the Tarpons in the second quarter after squandering a good start.
The Tarpons got the football first and scored, taking a 6-0 lead on a 61-yard touchdown run from quarterback Carson Orgeron to go up 6-0.
Orgeron broke the South Lafourche single-season passing yards record in the game and also went over 100 yards rushing.
But the Tarpons’ defense and special teams had no answers. After forcing a stop, South Lafourche muffed a punt which created a score for Vandebilt, putting them up 7-6. The Terriers then kept scoring with Coleman running wild.
The Tarpons got a long touchdown reception from Luke Sanamo on a bubble screen and added other touchdowns in the second half to stay at arm’s length, but they never threatened victory.
With the win, the Terriers will head to the Division II Select Playoffs where they will be on the road in the opening round.
Minton said his team is ready for all comers.
“We’re ready,” he said. “Everyone is 0-0 again. We think we can make a little run.”
TROJANS GET BIG WIN, TIGERS FALL; BOTH TO MISS D-I PLAYOFFS
Thibodaux and Central Lafourche both are going to miss the playoffs in Division I non-select, but the teams ended their seasons on different notes.
The Tigers fell 42-7 to Destrehan on Friday and will finish just outside of the Top 28 in Division I non-select.
Thibodaux entered the game with a shot to make the playoffs — even with a loss. But the Tigers didn’t get help around the state and fell just outside of the number they needed to reach the postseason.
Thibodaux’s season ends with a 4-6 record.
For Central Lafourche, the year ends on a brighter note.
The Trojans beat H.L. Bourgeois 20-3 on Friday night in their season finale, ending their season with a 2-8 record.
Central Lafourche made several explosive plays in the running game to take the lead and never look back. Their defense also pushed past H.L. Bourgeois, sealing the win.
The Trojans and Braves both knew going into the game that neither team was going to have a shot at the playoffs — no matter the result in Week 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.