The ping of the ball hitting the bat was heard and then it's like time almost stopped.
On a lazy fly ball, fans watched as the ball flew through the air – seemingly in slow motion.
The next sound was the thud of the ball hitting the glove, then dead silence. Then sheer jubilation as fans realized that E.D. White had just won the Division II State Championship.
The Cardinals beat Vandebilt 6-2 on Saturday afternoon in Sulphur to take home the top prize in Louisiana's Division II Select, using a dominant 5th inning to surge to the title.
Brendan Gaubert won Most Outstanding Player in the game for the Cardinals, earning the win on the mound in relief and scoring several clutch RBI hits for his team.
Cardinals coach Matt Plitt celebrated with his team, which dog-piled after the win. E.D. White entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and dominated once there, outscoring opponents 56-4 in their playoff journey, winning 6-straight games.
The latest of the 6 was a game that wasn't decided until the middle innings.
The Cardinals got an early lead on an RBI double from Gaubert to go up 1-0.
With that lead, Cardinals' pitcher Luke Falgoust calmly collected outs, giving the team the lead into the middle innings.
But Vandebilt had championship poise. The Cardinals had several early-inning rallies, but they never could separate from the Cardinals with a timely hit, which sent the game to the 5th with E.D. White up 1-0.
The Terriers chased Falgoust, then tied the game 1-all, taking advantage of some Cardinals' errors in the inning to earn the run.
But E.D. White came back with a vengeance. They worked with patience, scoring 3-straight walks off Terriers starter John Wade, then got timely hits off reliever Jahyri Coleman to take the lead in a 4-run rally to go up 5-1. Coleman did a good job limiting the damage, but all 3 walks scored, which proved a killer for the Terriers.
Vandebilt had their best chance to climb back into the game in the 6th when they loaded the bases off Gaubert with 1 out. But they didn't score. The Cardinals' pitcher recorded a strikeout, then induced a soft ground ball to the mound to get out of the jam.
Braxton Comeaux then laced an RBI double in the 6th for insurance.
In the 7th, the Cardinals had some shaky nerves while closing out. The Terriers got a hit, then took advantage of an outfield throwing error to plate the run. But Gaubert relaxed and then got 3-straight batters to seal the game and clinch the title for the Cardinals.
The game just went final. See full reaction from the victory in our upcoming print edition.
