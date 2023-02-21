The road to the Top 28 will not have any Lafourche Parish flavor in 2023.
The parish's girls' basketball season ended last night with both Thibodaux and E.D. White going on the road and getting beaten by top competition in their respective brackets.
No. 12 Thibodaux lost 68-33 on Monday night at No. 5 Ponchatoula in Division I non-select while No. 16 E.D. White fell 66-29 to No. 1 Lafayette Christian in Division II select.
The losses ended both team's seasons in the 2nd round of the playoffs.
---
TIGERS START SLOW, FALL AT PONCHATOULA
In the 2nd round of the playoffs, Ponchatoula flexed their muscles early and often, showcasing why they are one of the best teams in the state.
The Wave did just about everything they wanted in the 1st half against Thibodaux, storming out to an 18-5 lead after 1, then a 44-13 lead at halftime before never looking back in a dominant win.
Ponchatoula's pressure and offensive execution was too much for Thibodaux throughout the game. The Lady Tigers were never about to find rhythm, nor get comfortable against the Wave, which are considered one of the favorites to win the State Championship.
Ponchatoula got balanced scoring throughout the game with 4 players getting double digits, led by Libby Thompson who had 18. Alyssa Hilliard and Ruby Williams both added 14 and Taylor Jackson pitched in 12.
In the second half, Thibodaux continued to play hard, but never got closer. The game got into running time in half, which allowed for a quick pace of play.
Zariell Pollard led Thibodaux with 8 points with Taylor Thomas and Kyra Lacy pitching in 6.
The loss ends Thibodaux's season with a 20-11 record.
Tigers coach Ashley Adams said she was disappointed with the result, but proud of her team. The Tigers are young and have several of their key players returning next season.
"I'm heartbroken over our season coming to an end, but filled with so much pride to see our community come together to support our girls through it all," Adams said. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for being there for our team. There's nothing like having you guys on our side to cheer us on. I hope we made our community proud."
CARDINALS OVERWHELMED BY LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN
Coming into Monday night's game, E.D. White coach Nick Cenac knew his team would be in for the biggest challenge they've faced all season.
And on Monday, Lafayette Christian looked the part of a state title contender, dominating in every phase to roll to an easy win.
Cenac said Lafayette Christian rolled early and never relented control, punching their ticket to the Quarterfinals round in Division II Select.
Caroline Adams scored 14 in the game for the Cardinals, while Kiley Johnson added 7.
Cenac said he was proud of his team for the way they played throughout the year. The Cardinals finished the season playing their best basketball and progressed throughout the course of the year.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of our group," Cenac said. "I think we exceeded a lot of people's expectations, including our own. ... I'm very excited about the future of our program."
