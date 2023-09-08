In a high school varsity volleyball game, ED White displayed dominance over Thibodaux High School in a three-set victory. The first set saw EDW take a commanding lead with a score of 25-13, setting the tone for the match. In the second set, EDW continued their dominant performance, overpowering THS with a score of 25-7. The third and final set followed a similar pattern, with EDW securing a 25-10 victory. Key players for EDW included Brighton Ratcliff, who led with 11 kills, and Emory Ferret, contributing 9 kills and 2 crucial blocks. Olivia Benson and Ellie Landry provided excellent support with 9 and 7 digs, respectively. Karen Breaux had 19 assists, while Katherine Harrison added 12 assists to seal EDW's win on the volleyball court. Once we receive THS stats, we will add to the gallery.

