In a high school varsity volleyball game, ED White displayed dominance over Thibodaux High School in a three-set victory. The first set saw EDW take a commanding lead with a score of 25-13, setting the tone for the match. In the second set, EDW continued their dominant performance, overpowering THS with a score of 25-7. The third and final set followed a similar pattern, with EDW securing a 25-10 victory. Key players for EDW included Brighton Ratcliff, who led with 11 kills, and Emory Ferret, contributing 9 kills and 2 crucial blocks. Olivia Benson and Ellie Landry provided excellent support with 9 and 7 digs, respectively. Karen Breaux had 19 assists, while Katherine Harrison added 12 assists to seal EDW's win on the volleyball court. Once we receive THS stats, we will add to the gallery.
See our full Photo Gallery by Brad Weimer:
