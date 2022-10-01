Coming off of a loss and with several key players out of the lineup with injury, E.D. White football coach Kyle Lasseigne said he wanted to see how his team would respond to adversity on Friday night against Thibodaux.
The coach was very, very pleased with what he saw.
The Cardinals beat Thibodaux 45-21 on Friday night, improving to 4-1 on the season, while dropping the rival Tigers to 1-4.
Lasseigne said he was proud of the way his team played coming off of a loss against a quality opponent with size and speed.
“We’re happy with how the kids played. It was a good effort,” Lasseigne said. “Coming off of last week, we really challenged the kids to tackle better and to compete and I think they did.”
Historically, E.D. White is a run-heavy option-based offense. But on Friday, Thibodaux’s big defensive front helped keep the Cardinals run game slowed down.
But E.D. White had an answer.
Quarterback Jake Sternfels had a coming out party on Friday, tossing 3 touchdowns for the Cardinals, including several big plays that helped swing the game.
Lasseigne said the Cardinals have had faith in Sternfels since naming him their starter last year as a sophomore. Last night, the coach said, was just a culmination of the quarterback’s hard work and commitment to his craft.
“I thought he played really well,” Lasseigne said.
The Cardinals led 28-7 at halftime, but Thibodaux had moments in the 2nd half, cutting the deficit to 35-21 late in the 3rd quarter.
Quarterback Luke Alleman made plays with both his arm and legs and the Tigers kept the Cardinals’ defense off balance as well as anyone has all season.
But they never got closer. E.D. White iced the game in the fourth quarter and secured the win.
Lasseigne said he was pleased with the win, but knows his team has to get healthy soon. The Cardinals were without several starters on Friday and had others play while banged up.
For Thibodaux, the schedule doesn’t get any easier with dates with Hahnville and Destrehan still on the schedule.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Tigers coach Chris Dugas said earlier in the week. “Every week in this district presents its own challenges.”
LUTCHER ROARS PAST SOUTH LAFOURCHE
South Lafourche head football coach BJ Young played college football at Southeastern and has seen or coached college-level players throughout his career on the sidelines.
After facing Lutcher quarterback D’Wayne Winfield, Young said another one has been added to the list.
Lutcher beat South Lafourche 56-0 on Friday night, rolling to 4-1 on the season with another dominant win. Winfield threw the ball around the field in the win with multiple long touchdown passes. He was impressive enough to earn high praise from the opposing coach.
“He could go play tomorrow,” Young said when asked if Winfield is a college-caliber quarterback. “No doubt about it. And when you talk to the guys on the other side, they tell you he’s better off the field than he is on it. You have dudes who are like that, you have something special and they’re a great team. They really have a shot in Division II. They’re going to be playing on some of the last weekends of the year.”
Friday’s game actually didn’t start too bad for the boys in blue.
The Tarpons got the ball first, then drove all the way down the field — deep into Lutcher territory, eating up more than half of the first quarter clock. That drive stalled, but then the Tarpons’ defense forced a turnover, taking the game late into the opening quarter in a scoreless tie.
But then Lutcher roared. The Bulldogs got a touchdown, then a pick-6 to lead 14-0, and they never looked back. Winfield was hitting multiple weapons throughout the game and the Lutcher defense dominated, stopping both run and pass while forcing 3 interceptions for touchdowns.
Young said the focus of the week was effort and he thought the Tarpons played hard at times, but still have a way to go.
He said he gave the kids off this weekend with a clear message: come back to work Monday ready to roll.
The Tarpons take on Assumption next Friday.
“It hurts because these kids come to work every day, man and it hurts when they’re not getting the results you want for them,” Young said. “I don’t sleep much anymore. I’m always thinking of ways we can get this turned around. We will just keep after it and keep working hard and get ready for another good opponent.”
TIGERS ROAR PAST CENTRAL LAFOURCHE
All season long, Central Lafourche has had success moving the football in their power run game.
But not on Friday night against Terrebonne.
The Tigers roared past Central Lafourche 40-7 on Friday — dominating throughout the game on the way to improving to 3-2. The Trojans dropped to 1-4 in defeat.
Terrebonne coach Tyler Lewis said he was proud of his big boys on defense for plugging the run and slowing down Raymond throughout the game.
Terrebonne kept the Trojans behind the chains and under control for most of the game.
“Our defense played well. Our big boys on the line really did a great job and what can you say about our linebackers? They did a great job making tackles and finishing the plays,” Lewis said. “Any game in district play is tough, so to go on the road and take care of business, it is even bigger for us.”
The Tigers were in control throughout with their offense making plays both on the ground and in the air and their defense limiting the Trojans’ opportunities.
Terrebonne is youthful, but their young guys played beyond their experience on Friday, earning the team their 2nd-straight win.
Terrebonne faces Ellender on Friday. The Trojans face Destrehan on Friday — one of the best teams in the state.
