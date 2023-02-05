A Central Lafourche High School standout reached a career milestone on Friday night, scoring her 1,000th career point.
Senior guard Caroline Loupe accomplished the feat in the Trojans' game with Destrehan, another accomplishment for a standout who has been a multi-year starter for a Trojans team that is in playoff contention.
Loupe will be honored for her accomplishment on Senior Night on Tuesday.
