A Central Lafourche High School standout reached a career milestone on Friday night, scoring her 1,000th career point.

Senior guard Caroline Loupe accomplished the feat in the Trojans' game with Destrehan, another accomplishment for a standout who has been a multi-year starter for a Trojans team that is in playoff contention.

Loupe will be honored for her accomplishment on Senior Night on Tuesday.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

