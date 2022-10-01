Up 12 with 2 minutes to go, Nicholls seemed destined to secure their first win of the season.
But Northwestern State had other plans, breaking the hearts of the still-winless Colonels.
Northwestern beat Nicholls 36-33 on Saturday, overcoming a 33-21 deficit in the final 94 seconds to secure the win.
The Demons scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to 33-28 with 1:34 to play. They then recovered the ensuing onsides kick, then went back to work, going on a 10-play, 55-yard drive capped with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Zachary Clement to Javon Antonio with 9 seconds left to ice the win.
Northwestern State is now 2-3 on the year. Nicholls is 0-5.
“To be on the sideline and watch these young men stay the course and kept fighting, kept believing and kept playing, 100 percent to their resiliency,” Demons coach Brad Laird said after the comeback win. “We found a way. We had enough time there at the end to be able to not only get the touchdown, but then convert the 2-point play.”
Nicholls will be kicking itself for letting this one get away.
The Colonels were in control for a lot of Saturday’s game, leading 7-0 at the end of the opening quarter, then 24-14 at halftime.
The Colonels’ struggling offense pushed forward in the game, gaining 555 yards of total offense, including a 300-yard passing game from Kohen Granier and 231 rushing yards as a team.
But in the 2nd half, Nicholls failed to put the Demons away and they made the Colonels pay. After an offensive-heavy opening half, the game became a defensive struggle in the second half until the Demons’ final-minute surge.
Nicholls led 27-21 going to the fourth quarter. The Demons got a touchdown pass from Clement to LC Greenwood early in the quarter to make it 24-21, but then Gavin Lasseigne added 3 to Nicholls’ lead to make it 27-21 midway through the 3rd quarter.
After several empty possessions from both teams, it looked like Nicholls had finally driven the final stake in their rivals’ hearts when halfback Julien Gums broke the line and pushed forward 37 yards to put the Colonels up 33-21 with just 3:17 to play.
Gums had a huge day, rushing 18 times for 104 yards and a score.
But the Demons never quit.
They went 65 yards on 9 plays on a quick-strike touchdown drive to cut the lead to 33-28 with 1:34 to go.
They then fell on top of the onsides kick, then went back to work with Clement hitting several big throws, including a 4th and 10 conversion with less than a minute left that kept the hope alive.
The final play was a backbreaker — a short touchdown which sent the Demons’ sidelines into an uproar. Northwestern State was called for 2 unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after the score, which did give Nicholls the ball at their own 39-yard-line with 9 seconds to go.
After a completion pushed the ball to the Demons’ 37-yard-line, Granier’s Hail Mary heave was intercepted, ending the game.
Nicholls will face Houston Christian next week.
