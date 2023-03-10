Nicholls has hired its new volleyball coach – a coach who lands in Thibodaux fresh off a 19-win season at an NAIA school.
Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell announced Friday that the Colonels are hiring Jonea Rima as their next indoor and beach volleyball coach – a move pending approval from the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.
Rima will replace Kallie Noble who resigned from her position after the 2022 season – a year in which the Colonels went 7-23 and struggled to a 4-14 mark in Southland Conference play.
"We are ecstatic to have Coach Rima lead our volleyball teams. She has a history of building programs and has proven to be successful at multiple levels," Terrell said. "Her energy and coaching style are exactly what we need to elevate our program."
Rima lands in Thibodaux after serving as the head coach at Midway University for 6 seasons. Midway is an NAIA program in Kentucky and in her time with the team, she turned around the Eagles women's program, while also coaching the school's men's team, which started competing 5 years ago.
"I would like to thank Jonathan Terrell for the opportunity to build the Colonel Volleyball Program," said Rima. "I am beyond grateful to become a member of the Nicholls State University Family."
Rima built the Eagles' women's program up gradually throughout her career. After 2 losing seasons to start, the team posted a .500 record in her 3rd season.
Since that time, the Eagles have soared and have been 60-19 over the past 3 years, including a 24-5 mark in 2021.
In that 2021 season, Rima led her team to the program's 1st-ever bid in the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Opening Round. At the completion of that season, Rima was named the River State Conference Volleyball Coach of the Year.
In 2022, the Eagles went 19-7 and earned tournament runner-up for the 2nd-straight season. Four Eagles players were named to the All-Conference Team.
On the men's side, Rima also had success, leading the Eagles to 39 wins in 4+ years.
Prior to her time coaching at Midway, Rima was an assistant coach at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, a Division I program that competes in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference. In her 1 season with that team, the Hawks led the NCAA in team aces.
Prior to being at UMES, Rima was the head coach at Seminole State College for 2 seasons, going 14-27 in year 1, then 29-13 in year 2 – again showcasing that ability to build a program from the ground-up that will be necessary in Thibodaux.
Throughout her career, Rima has had several stops at the JUCO ranks and at NAIA programs.
She has Louisiana ties. She is a graduate of Hendrix College in Arkansas, but got her Master's of Science in Exercise Science at UL-Monroe.
